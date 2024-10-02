‘You have mostly transgender’: Trump lobs bizarre new claim about U.S. education

I wouldn’t hire Trump to cut my grass, let alone consider him a viable candidate for the Presidency. I don’t see how anyone can vote for him, though I know millions will. It’s not just that he is a scammer, a rapist, a felon, and a traitor; he is clearly mentally deranged.

Credit: Fox Nation

Former President Donald Trump asserted that the current U.S. education system was “mostly transgender” instead of “reading, writing, arithmetic.”

During an interview on Fox Nation with host Kellyanne Conway, Trump defended his plan to disband the U.S. Department of Education.

“We’re going to move education back to the states where they can run their educational programs, and they’ll do great,” he promised. “And you take states like Iowa and Idaho and so many, they’ll have great education.”

“But we have to get out of this Washington thing. Half the buildings in Washington are occupied by education,” he continued. “And you’ll have to get through it. But we’re going to move it back to the states so that all these states, Indiana, you know, the states that are really well run, they’re going to have phenomenal education.”

“We’ll have like one person and a secretary sitting there to make sure they have English.”

Trump then complained about the current school curriculum.

“We want reading, writing […]