Engineers Create Building Bricks From 3D-Printed, Recycled Glass

I have been telling you for years now that to prepare for climate change and reduce its impact on Earth we are going to need new technologies that solve problems and meet needs without producing pollution problems. Here is an another example of what I mean. I have seen an increasing number of such reports, and I see this as the good news we need to prepare for our future.

Manufactured glass bricks assembled together in a wall configuration at MIT’s Killian Court. Credit: Ethan Townsend

The technology for 3D printing has come a long way from printing product prototypes from acrylic resin. In recent years, researchers have found ways to use algae as a bioplastic, pea protein to create sustainable plant-based salmon, and even everyday foods like peanut butter and banana to make cheesecake. Even buildings have been made using 3D-printed concrete.

Now, researchers have found a way to reuse old glass by 3D printing it into strong, durable and reusable building bricks that could help lower the embodied carbon in buildings.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), manufacturing construction materials makes up about 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting a need for more sustainable building materials.

With advancements in 3D printing, engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are exploring ways to reduce these emissions by developing reusable construction products with 3D printers that can build blocks from materials such as recycled glass.

Inspired by the circular potential of construction, the engineers used 3D printing technology from […]