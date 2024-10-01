Old Coal-Fired Power Plant Found the Key to Solving America’s Biggest Clean Energy Challenge

Here is an interesting bit of good news, I doubt many anticipated. Good news that will help the transition out of the carbon era.

The power connections at the Sherco Coal Power Plant in Becker, MN. Credit: MPCA.

Researchers at the Berkeley National Labs have determined that oil, coal, and gas power plants still have a major role to play in America’s energy economy—as electrical sockets.

There are years of red tape needed for renewable energy projects to connect fully with the grid, but because coal and gas plants already negotiated that process long ago, one of their best uses for Americans in the future will be to act like a home electrical socket that the renewables could “plug” into.

In a feature piece on CNN, “experts” say that there are more clean energy projects waiting to be connected to the grid than there is power—from all sources—circulating in the grid right now; a startling statement considering the billions in borrowed money being spent to transition the US electrical grid to renewable sources.

Described by CNN as “seven years of bureaucracy and red tape,” attaching new solar and wind farms to […]