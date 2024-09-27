The Right’s Raid on Libraries Is So Extreme, Even the Dictionary Is Under Fire

The hysterical censorship of the MAGAts is becoming quite frightening in the sense of preserving democracy and having an intelligent educated electorate. They are now trying censor or ban dictionaries as this article describes. Dictionaries! That’s how frightened about a third of the White population has become. As I have said, I think this is all a reaction to the unconscious precognition they have about the radical changes climate change is going to cause. They live in a fantasy of White supremacy, male dominance, enthral to a man who is a kind of cartoon villain, who tells them he knows how to fix it, how to make the world familiar to them again.

A person looks at the free banned books during the MoveOn Banned Bookmobile Tour stop outside of Sandmeyer’s Bookstore in the South Loop on July 13, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Eileen T. Maslar / Chicago Tribune / Getty

It may have started off as an ordinary fall school day at a high school in the Wentzville School District of Missouri in 2022, but when a police officer entered the school library, the day took an unsettling turn. The school librarian didn’t know why the officer was there until he approached her and explained that he was investigating a complaint — she had been accused of distributing pornography to students.

The librarian listened as the officer told her that certain books in her collection, like The Handmaid’s Tale and Gender Queer: A Memoir, had triggered the accusations he had come to investigate. She was dumbfounded. These books were not pornography as someone had charged; they were award-winning works of literature and personal memoirs that explored themes of identity, gender and social […]