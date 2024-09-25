FBI confirms US murders declined in 2023, contrary to Republican claims

Here is some more good news. Contrary to what virtually every MAGAt Republican campaigning says, the murder rate actually went down last year. We are still the worse developed nation in the world — except for countries like Ukraine that are in active wars — for gun deaths. And death by gun fire is still the leading cause of death for young people in the U.S. But as the FBI reports things are getting slightly better. There is so much more that could be done to lower this death rate still further, but this is still good news.

Federal Bureau of Investigation seal in Washington DC on 12 July. Credit NurPhoto / Getty

Murder dropped by more than 11% from 2022 to 2023, the largest single-year decline in two decades, according to FBI data released on Monday.

Meanwhile, the broader category of violent crime nationwide decreased about 3%, said the data, which is audited and confirms earlier reporting from unaudited statistics.

Monday’s release of audited data contradicts a talking point that Donald Trump has made on the campaign trail as the Republican presidential nominee seeks a return to the White House during the 5 November election: that crime has been rampant and out of control without him in power.

In its annual Crime in the Nation summary, the FBI said rape decreased by an estimated 9.4%, property crime dropped 2.4% and burglary fell by an estimated 7.6%.

Car theft, however, was up by an estimated 12.6% – and shoplifting had returned to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, from 999,394 reported cases in 2022 to 1.15m in 2023.

The crime agency notes that its 2023 estimates include full-year numbers from “every city agency covering a population of 1,000,000 […]