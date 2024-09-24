Rise Of The Insurance Apocalypse

I have been telling you for years that one of the things we were going to see as a result of climate change was an insurance apocalypse. I have said it is going to affect the lives of millions of people, and be the cause of significant internal migrations. Well here it is, as it is well described in this article.

A resident surveys the damage after a superstorm hit New Jersey. Wayne Parry / AP

We’ve got ourselves a little monster out there,” anchorman Jim Cantore warned, facing the camera in the Weather Channel’s newsroom on a sultry August weekend in 1992. At first, few in Florida were paying attention. “It’s very hard to get people to believe that there’s some danger from some element of nature that they haven’t experienced before,” a reporter told Cantore, as the channel played tape of tranquil beaches and neat vacation homes.

As the storm approached Florida, it gained the moniker “Andrew,” rapidly intensifying into a Category 5 hurricane as it exceeded wind speeds of 165 mph. Karen Clark watched updates on TV from her home in Boston with fascinated horror — and her career on the line.

Most insurance companies at that time assessed hurricane exposure in their portfolios by simply multiplying customer premiums by a rough factor of supposed risk, rather than tracking actual property […]