US Militarism Is a Leading Cause of the Climate Catastrophe

The United States, it makes me very sad to say, on the basis of objectively verifiable data, is a second-tier nation in everything but militarism. The military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned us about has become one of the largest corporate corrupters in our society. It began with the Viet Nam war but becam supercharged with George W. Bush’s obscene “war on terror” which has caused the U.S. to be at a kind of low grade war ever since. Since Bush was president (2001-2009) we have never not been at war somewhere at some level. If not with our own troops, as the supplier of death weapons. It has been a fabulously profitable time for the corporations that make the weapons, and Citizens United legalized their overt bribery of politicians, which made it so much easier to keep the scam going. Putting aside the moral evil as this report describes, is the climate impact of these wars, and the weapons used in them. I have suspected this for some time, but this is the first fact-based report I have seen describing what this militarism is doing to Earth’s climate. You never hear anyone in media talking about this, but the effects are there nonetheless.

A soldier in the Afghan National Army (ANA) walks past a burn pit at a command outpost recently handed over to the ANA from the United States Army on March 22, 2013, in Kandahar Province, Zhari District, Afghanistan.

Credit: Andrew Burton / Getty

This week marks 23 years since George W. Bush declared a U.S.-led “war on terror” and the people of Afghanistan and Iraq are still suffering its consequences.

After the U.S. invaded Iraq, an estimated half a million Iraqis were killed and at least 9.2 million were displaced. From 2003-2011, more than 4.7 million Iraqis suffered from moderate to severe food insecurity. Over 243,000 people have been killed in the Afghanistan/Pakistan war zone since 2001, more than 70,000 of them civilians. Between 4.5 and 4.6 million people have died in the post-9/11 wars.

The U.S.’s “war on terror” also escalated the climate catastrophe, resulting in local water shortages and extreme weather crises that are only getting worse. In 2022, Afghanistan had its worst drought in 30 years and it is facing a […]