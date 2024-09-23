EPA Scientists Said They Were Pressured to Downplay Harms From Chemicals. A Watchdog Found They Were Retaliated Against.

The Environmental Protection Agency was specifically created to protect the wellbeing of Earth and you. Here, in this report, we see what happened during traitor Trump’s administration, and how great governmental corruption by corporations was during his time in office. And yet millions of witless Americans are preparing to vote again for this disgusting human being and his Frankenstein VP. And yet more witless Americans, particularly according to polls young Black men, either won’t vote or want to vote for a third party candidate when there is only a two party system. Anything other than voting for Democrats, however imperfect they may be, is a vote for traitor Trump. If Harris wins, and the House and Senate have Democratic majorities, that will be the time for civil activism to get rid of the Electoral College, give the Supreme Court term limits and a proper ethics code, and add four more justices, so there are 13. Also to restructure the tax system so that the uber-rich pay their fair share, and vastly expand programs to foster wellbeing for not just humans but the entire Earth’s ecosystem.
Three reports issued by the agency’s inspector general detailed personal attacks suffered by the scientists — including being called “stupid,” “piranhas” and “pot-stirrers” — and called on the EPA to take “appropriate corrective action” in response.
More than three years ago, a small group of government scientists came forward with disturbing allegations.
During President Donald Trump’s administration, they said, their managers at the Environmental Protection Agency began pressuring them to make new chemicals they were vetting seem safer than they really were. They were encouraged to delete evidence of chemicals’ harms, including cancer, miscarriage and neurological problems, from their reports — and in some cases, they said, their managers deleted the information themselves.
After the scientists pushed back, they received negative performance reviews and three of them were removed from their positions in the EPA’s division of new chemicals […]
This is only the beginning because of the SCOTUS ruling that now the Court is going to decide on what rules and regulations they are going to allow from the EPA, and important departments that protect our health and environment. Are they scientists? No! Are they medical personnel?
No! It is the six ultra-conservatives justices on this court that is going to destroy the democracy we have always cherished. People have to massively put in Democrats to get rid of the worst of these justices, including Roberts, and get this country back on a proper footing of protecting our people and our country.
The EPA is already a compromised agency, with the thousands of chemicals they have permitted into the environment for many years without adequate safeguards. As the article states:
“Irwin, who has a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology and three board certifications in toxicology, was transferred from the new chemicals division into a division of the agency he calls “existing chemicals,” after refusing to change several reports, including one on a chemical that he suspected of causing reproductive, immune and neurological problems. Irwin said his supervisor later cited his refusal to sign off on that assessment as a reason to downgrade his rating in his annual performance review.”
Sad, as Irwin could have used his expertise to review those very chemicals which have been causing reproductive, immune, and neurological problems but which have been allowed into the environment and food system. But, of course, reviewing old chemicals which have been wreaking havoc is just ho hum.
