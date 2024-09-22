There is so much civil gun violence being provoked by Trump and the MAGAts that, as this article describes,it is beginning to dawn on a few Republicans and Democrats that Congress may face another mass violence event like 6 January, that could kill a number of members of the House and Senate and render one or both houses dysfunctional. Who would have ever guessed that this is what the United States would become? But, then who would have every predicted that being murdered by a gun wound would become the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.?

Scarred by violence, lawmakers plan for possible ‘mass casualty’ event. Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

Imagine the unthinkable: a mass shooting of members of Congress that leaves a large swath of the country unrepresented and shifts the balance of political power in Washington.

In the current political environment, such an outbreak of violence is not as unthinkable as it used to be, according to a bipartisan collection of House members. The attempted assassination of members at a congressional baseball team practice in 2017, the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a dramatic spike in threats against members and, most recently, a possible second assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump highlight the need for Congress to ensure it can continue to govern in the aftermath of mass violence, they said.

To address such a scenario, these four House members — two Republicans and two Democrats — are pushing an unlikely solution: a constitutional amendment that would allow members to be replaced quickly in […]