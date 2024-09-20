For-Profit US Health Care System Still Ranks Last Among Peers on Key Metrics

I have been telling you for at least two decades (see SR archive) that you and I, if you are a reader in the United States, have the most expensive and the worse healthcare in the developed world, and Americans have shorter lives than people living in other developed nations. Here is yet another story confirming what I keep telling you. The only thing that is going to change this is when you and I and everyone we know and that they know demand the Democrats create a universal birthright single-payer healthcare system like the one in the rest of the developed world. The MAGAT Republicans are corporate servants of the healthcare industries whether they know it or not, and don’t even want Medicare.

A report out Thursday shows that the United States’ for-profit healthcare system still ranks dead last among peer nations on key metrics, including access to care and health outcomes such as life expectancy at birth.

The new analysis from the Commonwealth Fund is the latest indictment of a corporate-dominated system that leaves tens of millions of people uninsured or underinsured and unable to afford life-saving medications without rationing doses or going into debt.

“Despite spending a lot on healthcare, the United States is not meeting one of the principal obligations of a nation: to protect the health and welfare of its residents,” the report states. “Most of the countries we compared are providing this protection, even though each can learn a good deal from its peers. The U.S., in failing this ultimate test of a successful nation, remains an outlier.”

People in the U.S., which spends roughly twice as much per capita on healthcare as other rich nations, “live the shortest lives and have the most avoidable deaths,” Commonwealth noted, pointing to frequent “denials of services by insurance companies” and other systematic defects of the American system, […]