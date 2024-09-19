Your tax dollars are funding a $64 billion scam

I have been telling you for years to not get involved with the Medicare Advantage scam. It is an insurance company grift that is sucking billions of your tax dollars out of Medicare. Thom Hartmann lays out the truth very clearly.

Credit: Zanyar Ibrahim / Unsplash

They’re competing unfairly with Medicare, and you and I are paying for it. It’s obscene.

When George W. Bush and congressional Republicans (and a handful of bought-off Democrats) created Medicare Advantage in 2003, it was the fulfillment of half of Bush’s goal of privatizing Social Security and Medicare, dating all the way back to his unsuccessful run for Congress in 1978 and a main theme of his second term in office.

Medicare Advantage is not Medicare. These plans are private health insurance provided by private corporations, who are then fully reimbursed by the Medicare trust fund regardless of how much their customers use their insurance. Thus, the more they can screw their customers and us taxpayers by withholding healthcare, the more money they make.

With real Medicare, if your doctor says you need a test procedure, scan, or any other medical intervention you simply get it done and real Medicare pays the bill. No muss, no fuss, no permission needed. Real Medicare always pays, and […]