Study Reveals Bird-Migration Mystery

As scientists focus more on the matrix of life, we are learning how little we understand about how the matrix works. Here as an example of the point I am making is the latest on the migration of birds. Understanding the matrix is so important because it shows us how to foster wellbeing of Earth’s ecosystems, and how much damage is done when we don’t make that a priority.

For migrating birds, fall brings difficulty and danger. To reach warm winter climes, many birds must fly hundreds or thousands of miles, expend immense amounts of energy and successfully dodge storms, skyscrapers and other potential threats.

Still, scientists have long assumed that a basic trade-off made migration worth the gamble: Once birds arrived at their wintering grounds, they wouldn’t need to work so hard to stay warm, saving substantial amounts of energy. “But nobody ever tested this,” said Nils Linek, a behavioral ecologist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany.

Now, Dr. Linek and his colleagues have done so. Their findings, based on a partially migratory population of German blackbirds, challenge the conventional wisdom. Even in the depths of winter, blackbirds basking in balmy southern Europe or northern Africa did not spend any less energy than those riding out the cold in Germany, the scientists found.

“It’s sort of shocking that there isn’t this net benefit,” said Scott Yanco, an animal ecologist at the University of Michigan and an author of the paper. (Dr. Yanco conducted the research […]