John Roberts ‘moved mountains’ to help Trump avoid Jan. 6 trial: legal experts

The corruption of the Supreme Court christofascist majority becomes ever more blatant. These six people are restructuring the laws of the United States in service to a convicted rapist, convicted felon, and traitor. It is destroying the respect Americans have for their legal system at the highest level. And none of these is ever held responsible for anything. History is going to record these six people as the worst individuals to ever serve on the court.

Christofascist Chief Justice John Roberts Credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Chief Justice John Roberts has been exposed, wrote legal observers Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern for Slate. He may pretend to be the deliberate, moderating force on the Supreme Court, but behind the scenes he has become as reactionary as the rest of the court’s right wing.

This became clear after the court handed down its radical decision giving former President Donald Trump a presumption of immunity for “official acts” in office, reversing all lower judges who considered the matter, all while leaving unclear guidance about how exactly to define an official act, they wrote.

Their feature followed a New York Times expose on how the court arrived at its decision — while the liberals were trying to moderate the opinion, and far-right Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch privately wanted to punt it until after the election, “It was Roberts who decided that Trump […]