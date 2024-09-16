Beware ‘deepfakes’ of famous doctors promoting scams: experts

Except for posting SR on Facebook, and Linked-in, I don’t use social media. SR is fact-based, and it is almost impossible to know whether something you are reading on social media is actually accurate and truthful. This reality has become such a dominant trend in the U.S, that one of the central problems with the culture of the United States today is that most people get their news through social media. It is creating the pervasive weaponization of misinformation and the astonishing ignorance of much of the American population. This report is an example of what is happening, and how dangerous to social wellbeing this is.

Doctor with his arms crossed Credit: Shutterstock

Social media is being flooded by digitally created “deepfake” videos using the trusted identities of famous doctors to promote dangerous miracle cures for serious health problems, experts warn.

Videos on Facebook and Instagram have taken advantage of the credibility of star TV doctors to advertise untested “natural” syrups for diabetes, even claiming that the proven, first-line drug metformin “could kill” patients.

These scams risk endangering lives, experts said, particularly because they deploy the likenesses of popular health experts such as British TV presenter Michael Mosley, who died earlier this year.

“People do seem to trust these videos,” British doctor John Cormack told AFP.

“A lot of these media doctors have spent a great deal of time creating an image of trustworthiness, so they are believed even when they make incredible claims,” said Cormack, who has worked with the British Medical Journal (BMJ) on the subject.

Artificial intelligence (AI) expert Henry Ajder said that doctor deepfakes “really took […]