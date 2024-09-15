Analysis Shows Trump Loyalists Have ‘Infiltrated’ Election Boards in Key States

More than 100 election officials across eight swing states in the U.S. presidential race have engaged in partisan election denial in recent years, raising fears they could try to turn the November result in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to a report released Friday.
The 88-page report, produced by the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD), details the election denial history of 102 county and state election officials in Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The authors found that election deniers have majority control of 15 county election boards in those states and of the statewide board in Georgia.
“What was striking to us about our research is how much election denialism and the voter fraud lie have infiltrated and taken over the Republican apparatus in each of these critical states,” Arn Pearson, CMD’s executive director, toldThe Guardian.
“With […]
We’ve known this for a while and that’s why so many states’ election laws have changed for the better for the GOP! So what are people doing about this because clearly voters will have a harder time registering to vote, voting sites, mail-in ballots and some states are trying to even force voters to produce a birth certificate? Where is the local or the Federal government on this? Apparently, nowhere!!! Voting is the ONLY way Americans can express their views on this nation and it’s actually THE most important right we have if we want to continue with the democracy we have had for over 200 years! Where are the courts on this? It’s actually frightening and we may see an unwanted result in November!