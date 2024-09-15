Analysis Shows Trump Loyalists Have ‘Infiltrated’ Election Boards in Key States

The MAGAt cult is doing everything it can to rig the election and getting more desperate day-by-day as the polls favor Harris and Walz. They have no ethical standards about this at all. I suggest you contact whoever oversees voting in your area and ask them who new has joined the organization that oversees your election. Do they have any history of MAGAt involvement? If they do see if you can challenge the appointment. Those of us who support democracy. Those of us who want the United States to remain a democracy that fosters wellbeing need to not only vote but, where we can, get involved in the process.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump talks to journalists after a debate on September 10, 2024.

Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

More than 100 election officials across eight swing states in the U.S. presidential race have engaged in partisan election denial in recent years, raising fears they could try to turn the November result in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to a report released Friday.

The 88-page report, produced by the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD), details the election denial history of 102 county and state election officials in Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The authors found that election deniers have majority control of 15 county election boards in those states and of the statewide board in Georgia.

“What was striking to us about our research is how much election denialism and the voter fraud lie have infiltrated and taken over the Republican apparatus in each of these critical states,” Arn Pearson, CMD’s executive director, toldThe Guardian.

“With […]