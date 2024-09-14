Full-scale demonstrator paves the way for hybrid-electric airliner

Jet-powered aircraft are significant contributors to the alteration of our atmosphere and climate change. Here is a first report on what looks like a new technology that could be some very good news.

A rendering of the ES-30 regional airliner

Credit: Heart Aerospace



It was just this July that we heard about the ES-30, a hybrid-electric airliner being developed by Swedish firm Heart Aerospace. Well, the company has now unveiled a full-scale demonstrator version of the plane, which should fly next year.

To recap our previous coverage, plans call for the 30-passenger ES-30 to utilize what’s being referred to as a “reserve-hybrid” configuration.

What this means is that for flights of up to 200 km (124 miles), the aircraft will just use two electric motors located relatively close in to the fuselage on each wing. For going farther – up to 400 km (249 miles) – two small turboprop engines located farther out on the wings will kick in to extend the aircraft’s range.

One charge of the aircraft’s BAE-Systems-designed batteries should take only 30 minutes.

Like other electric airliners, the ES-30 should produce fewer carbon emissions than its conventional counterparts, while also being quieter, cheaper to operate, and easier to maintain. Additionally, because its electric motors quickly deliver maximum torque, it will be […]