Bomb threats force second consecutive day of school closures in Springfield, Ohio

I have been to Springfield, Ohio. It is a small city — about 60,000 people — built around manufacturing businesses. The city welcomed the Haitian immigrants when they came because the companies there were desperate for workers. Now, as a result of traitor Trump, his frankenstein Vance, and the MAGAt cult, this small quiet Ohio town is being driven into crisis because of the weird lies about Haitians stealing pets and eating pussycats. This is the state of American politics.

Springfield, Ohio Credit: Springfield News Sun

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO — Bomb threats on Friday forced the evacuation and closure of public schools and municipal buildings for a second consecutive day, as the city continues to deal with sudden national attention because of false claims involving its Haitian population.

Students at Perrin Woods and Snowhill Elementary Schools in Springfield “were evacuated from their buildings to an alternate district location,” school district spokesperson Jenna Leinasars said.

Roosevelt Middle School was “closed prior to the beginning of the school day” in relation to the information received from the Springfield Police Department, Leinasars added.

In addition to those school evacuations, several city commissioners and a municipal employee were the target of an emailed bomb threat, city spokesperson Karen Graves said.

A second email threatened multiple locations that included Springfield City Hall, Cliff Park High School, Perrin Woods Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Ohio License Bureau Southside, Graves added.

“As a precaution, all affected buildings have been evacuated. Authorities, with the support of explosive detection canines, have conducted […]