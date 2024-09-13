26% of homeowners say they are financially unprepared for extreme weather events, new survey finds

When I say Americans are not prepared for what climate change is going to do, here is the data on one aspect of that. But it is only one aspect. One has to also factor in not being able to get insurance, or the failure of the Red state governments to prepare properly. And then there is the impact of the interna migrations. The net-net of all of this is that unless we elect politicians committed to fostering wellbeing, which means making appropriate preparations for climate change, the coming years are going to be very painful and difficult.

A drone view shows houses and streets flooded as Hurricane Debby affects the gulf coast in Suwannee, Florida, on August 5.

Credit: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

The United States is in the midst of both hurricane and wildfire season. And US homeowners are likely keeping their fingers crossed that they and their families will be spared — not just physically, but also financially.

A quarter of US homeowners (26%) said they are financially unprepared for extreme weather events, according to Bankrate, which surveyed a nationally representative sampling of nearly 1,300 homeowners at the end of July. Those most likely to say they were unprepared lived in the South (29%), the West (28%) and the Northeast (25%). Those least likely to say so were in the Midwest (19%).

In response to a separate question in the survey, another 15% indicated they would have to go into debt to afford the deductible they would owe under their homeowner insurance policy if their property ever did get hit. That group is on top of the 7% who said they don’t even have homeowner […]