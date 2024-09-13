26% of homeowners say they are financially unprepared for extreme weather events, new survey finds

The United States is in the midst of both hurricane and wildfire season. And US homeowners are likely keeping their fingers crossed that they and their families will be spared — not just physically, but also financially.
A quarter of US homeowners (26%) said they are financially unprepared for extreme weather events, according to Bankrate, which surveyed a nationally representative sampling of nearly 1,300 homeowners at the end of July. Those most likely to say they were unprepared lived in the South (29%), the West (28%) and the Northeast (25%). Those least likely to say so were in the Midwest (19%).
In response to a separate question in the survey, another 15% indicated they would have to go into debt to afford the deductible they would owe under their homeowner insurance policy if their property ever did get hit. That group is on top of the 7% who said they don’t even have homeowner […]
The system is woefully unprepared to allow the citizens to elect individuals to represent them. The concept that two political parties can adequately represent 330 million people is ludicrous on its face.
Interesting, and not all that surprising. I find the report on the Midwest somewhat odd, as it’s been known for decades as ‘tornado alley.’ I remember visiting Iowa, as a child, with my parents. My great Aunt, like all her neighbors, had an underground ‘bunker’ where she retreated when big storms hit. Basically, a cellar dug below the surface. That said, I also suspect that many don’t have the financial wherewithal to prepare. It requires more than individuals to do what’s necessary. It requires families coming together in community and neighborhoods working together.And I sense there are places that’s happening. Likely where there are young people with families.