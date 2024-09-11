‘People need to see it’: How politics hung up a $42B Biden internet buildout

This is a story of how dysfunctional the U.S. government has become. You would think that both parties would think that it was in the best interests of the country to get rural Americans online at the highest speed possible, just as earlier governments got them electricity. But we no longer have a government in which both parties have made a commitment to fostering wellbeing. One doesn’t even care about assuring we are a democracy. Last night’s debate made that very clear. It is all going to turn on how this election comes out.

President Joe Biden’s 2021 infrastructure law promised to help Virginia expand broadband internet to hard-to-reach corners of the commonwealth — investing nearly $1.5 billion to improve a key service across a swing state crucial to Democrats’ hopes in the November election.

But so far, Virginia, like many states, hasn’t seen a cent of that money put to use. The state got news only in July that it was approved for funding — more than 10 months after completing its application to Washington, and nearly three years after the law was signed.

Virginia’s story is just one thread of the messy, delayed rollout of a $42 billion national program championed by Democrats in particular, but with big potential payoffs in Republican districts as well.

In his speech last month at the Democratic National Convention, Biden trumpeted his broadband program in historic terms, calling it a national build-out “not unlike what Roosevelt did with electricity.” Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris helped create and promote the program as vice president, and on the campaign trail it could offer a way to show how the White House […]