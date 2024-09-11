Fact-checking the ABC News presidential debate

The CNN fact checkers latest report is that Trump lied 33 times and Harris once. My personal take was that the ABC moderators were not very good. Trump kept speaking out of turn and, I timed it, for longer than he was allocated on almost every occasion. They never cut him off, never muted his mike. He also gave almost no specifics in answer to any question he was asked. I thought Harris should have been more confrontational about his lies. But of the two I don’t see how honorable person can vote for Trump.

A countdown clock over debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis shows how much time former President Donald Trump has left to answer a question during Tuesday’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are facing off for the first time Tuesday during ABC’s presidential debate.

CNN’s Facts First team is evaluating the candidate’s claims here. This story will be updated throughout the event.

Harris on Trump’s tariff plan

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said during Tuesday night’s debate that former President Donald Trump’s policies would result in a “Trump sales tax” that would raise prices for middle class families by about $4,000 a year.

Facts First: The claim is reasonable enough, but it’s worth explaining that Harris is referring to Trump’s proposal to implement new tariffs if he returns to the White House.

Trump has called for adding a tariff of 10% to 20% on all imports from all countries, as well as another tariff upward of 60% on all Chinese imports.

Together, a 20% across-the-board tariff with a 60% tariff on Chinese-made goods would amount to about […]