Biden admin to require mental health coverage parity

Here is some good news from the Biden-Harris administration. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), 22.8% of US adults, or 57.8 million people, had a mental illness in 2021. The number is even higher After excluding children without current health insurance and those younger than 6 years, it is estimated that 16.5 percent of U.S. children between the ages of 6 and 17 — about 7.7 million — have at least one treatable mental health disorder (i.e., depression, anxiety or ADHD. Simply put, a significant percentage of the people of the United States have mental health issues. As this article describes, Biden-Harris is doing something meaningful to help foster wellbeing with those issues. It also tells you that the MAGAt Republicans will do everything they can, added by the corrupt MAGAts on the Supreme Court to block this good work.

The Biden administration move is likely to impact millions of Americans and comes as the nation faces a worsening mental health crisis. Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

The Biden administration is finalizing a sweeping expansion of regulations that require insurers to cover mental health and addiction care on the same terms as other care.

Administration officials said insurers have flouted a 2008 law requiring so-called mental health parity — and are expanding the rules, with potential fines for violators. However, the administration’s decision is expected to draw legal challenges from the industry.

“This final rule will stop the industry evasion that has led millions of people to pay for care even when they have insurance,” said Neera Tanden, head of President Joe Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, on a call with reporters ahead of Monday’s announcement. “No one should have to drain their savings or go into debt to get help for themselves or their loved ones. President Biden and the vice president believe mental health is health.”

The move is likely to impact millions of Americans and comes as the nation […]