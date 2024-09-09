Residents flee as California and Nevada wildfires get dangerously close and forecasters warn of record heat

This is what carbon energy is doing to us. These climate crises are happening somewhere every day, and the effects go way beyond the fire. It is burning alive parts of our matrix of life. It is changing the very nature of the environment. At an almost trivial level compared to these changes it is. making it impossible for humans to get home insurance in these areas. Yet, do you hear anyone making this a truly serious part of the political debates as the election comes in days? You do not.

The Line Fire burns next to highway 330 near Running Springs, California, on September 7, 2024.

Credit: David Swanson / AFP / Getty

Raging wildfires in California and Nevada have led to mandatory evacuations of thousands of homes, as forecasters warn of record heat in the West for the next few days. There are 14 active wildfires currently burning across California – with one so intense, it’s created its own weather pattern. Here’s the latest:

• California’s Line Fire explodes in size: The wildfire has consumed 17,459 acres as of Sunday after igniting at the base of the San Bernardino Mountains on Thursday. The blaze has more than quadrupled in size since Saturday morning. Authorities urged residents in several areas to flee as the massive blaze shot bright red flames and thick, billowing plumes of smoke into the sky. More than 600 fire personnel are battling the wildfire, which was 0% contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze has injured three people, though authorities have not released any details about the extent of injuries.

Thunderstorm winds are causing […]