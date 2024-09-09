Americans misunderstand their contribution to deteriorating environment

As this report of recent research makes clear Americans just don’t get it. As a people we don’t understand or accept what we are doing to destroy Earth’s matrix of life; nor do we comprehend what this destruction is doing to us. I have been thinking about this all day. Why don’t Americans understand what is happening to the Earth and to us. The answer I think is in two parts. The first is the failure of corporate media to do its job because so many of the corporations that advertise on media, or the billionaires who own the major newspapers don’t want coverage of those topics. It is the same reason you don’t see much coverage about how bad our healthcare system is. The second reason is the corruption of our political system at both the state and federal level.

Power lines are cast in silhouette as the Creek Fire creeps up on on the Shaver Springs community off of Tollhouse Road on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Auberry, California.

Most people are “very” or “extremely” concerned about the state of the natural world, a new global public opinion survey shows.

Roughly 70 percent of 22,000 people polled online earlier this year agreed that human activities were pushing the Earth past “tipping points,” thresholds beyond which nature cannot recover, like loss of the Amazon rainforest or collapse of the Atlantic Ocean’s currents. The same number of respondents said the world needs to reduce carbon emissions within the next decade.

Just under 40 percent of respondents said technological advances can solve environmental challenges.

The Global Commons survey, conducted for two collectives of “economic thinkers” and scientists known as Earth4All and the Global Commons Alliance, polled people across 22 countries, including low-, middle- and high-income nations. The survey’s stated aim was to assess public opinion about “societal transformations” and “planetary stewardship.”

