Americans misunderstand their contribution to deteriorating environment

As this report of recent research makes clear Americans just don’t get it. As a people we don’t understand or accept what we are doing to destroy Earth’s matrix of life; nor do we comprehend what this destruction is doing to us. I have been thinking about this all day. Why don’t Americans understand what is happening to the Earth and to us. The answer I think is in two parts. The first is the failure of corporate media to do its job because so many of the corporations that advertise on media, or the billionaires who own the major newspapers don’t want coverage of those topics. It is the same reason you don’t see much coverage about how bad our healthcare system is. The second reason is the corruption of our political system at both the state and federal level.
Most people are “very” or “extremely” concerned about the state of the natural world, a new global public opinion survey shows.
Roughly 70 percent of 22,000 people polled online earlier this year agreed that human activities were pushing the Earth past “tipping points,” thresholds beyond which nature cannot recover, like loss of the Amazon rainforest or collapse of the Atlantic Ocean’s currents. The same number of respondents said the world needs to reduce carbon emissions within the next decade.
Just under 40 percent of respondents said technological advances can solve environmental challenges.
The Global Commons survey, conducted for two collectives of “economic thinkers” and scientists known as Earth4All and the Global Commons Alliance, polled people across 22 countries, including low-, middle- and high-income nations. The survey’s stated aim was to assess public opinion about “societal transformations” and “planetary stewardship.”
For years I’ve tried to understand the obliviousness the average American lives in regarding ecological damage caused by one’s own lifestyle. I attribute much of problems to the extreme unequalness of the distribution of information within society. As far as I’m concerned the IPCC reports and many other global reports should be required reading for all Americans, as it is I’d bet only a few people in a thousand have actually read it. Objective reality has been eroded away to the point where it’s nearly impossible for most people to distinguish between scientific fact meant to inform and skewed opinions from people with a vested interest in you believing what they are telling you. The disintegration of trust is another major factor that has led to the widespread belief in the minds of many that any environmental information that doesn’t jive with the limited information they have been exposed to is part of some larger conspiracy, a trait especially noticable amongst fox news viewers in particular. Even well-meaning and informed lawmakers I know are almost powerless to create change due to the massive inertia of our current consumeristic social paradigm. I look at the current social blowback from trying to implement even small environmental changes and am left with little hope that society will be able to navigate the legislation and enforcement of the major changes that we collectively will have to make within the next decade.
It is obvious why. Environmental concerns have been hijacked by the globalists who want money and control, and we are so awash with propaganda and misinformation that it is hard to know what to believe any more. We do not need to reduce carbon emissions. Real science clearly shows that carbon is not the driver of global warming (above 100ppm, and we are now 400ppm). Moreover, carbon is essential for plants: the more carbon in the atmosphere, the more plants flourish. The increase in carbon emissions has benefitted plants and increased the areas where plants can grow or be cultivated.
This suprises no one who has been paying attention to the process. Getting Americans to understand their contribution to global warming is difficult for the same reason they don’t understand their participation and the Government’s participation in the global empire. The Pentagon is one of the largest pollutors in the world, but you hear little about it. The military keeps the world safe for exploitive capitalism. The two are intimately connected. Connevt the dots, think outside the box.