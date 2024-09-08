Why fascists hate universities

Here is some good international news about citizens pushing back against fascist governments. But I picked this story because it also makes a second point explaining why fascists, in the U.S. the MAGAt Republican Party, don’t like citizens to be educated. This is why the MAGAts in Congress have blocked the Biden – Harris attempt to forgive student college debt. If you know someone in college or about to go to college I urge you to look at this week’s SR podcast Some Good News About Student Debt because there have been some very good news developments that I cover.

‘Hungary’s autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orbán, started a political campaign with an attack on Central European University in Budapest.’ Credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty

In Bangladesh, something remarkable has happened. Initially in response to a quota system that reserved the majority of government jobs for specific groups, university students initiated large-scale non-violent protests. Bangladesh’s increasingly autocratic prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, responded essentially with “let them eat cake.” Instead of calming the protests down, Hasina’s response made the protests grow nationwide.

In mid-July, the government responded with extreme violence, with police gunning down hundreds of students and shutting down the internet across the country. Scenes of extreme police brutality flooded social media. By the end of July, the protests had grown into a nationwide pro-democracy movement. Eventually, the military joined the students, and Hasina fled the country. A nationwide student-led democracy movement successfully challenged a violent autocratic leader, and, at least for now, appears to have won.

Bangladesh’s non-violent student movement has not gone unnoticed in neighboring countries. In Pakistan, the popular former prime minister and leader of the opposition party, Imran Khan, was jailed a year […]