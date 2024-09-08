The first silent wind turbine is the end of solar panels: 1500 kWh from your garden and free electricity

This is some good news about home energy. It is the latest development in wind power and it looks very interesting. The cost to set it up is about $5,500. We can’t do solar here, because it is too cloudy in the winter, but this might work and I am going to look into it. You might too.

Credits: newatlas.com

Self-consumption has traditionally been linked to solar panels, with power output skyrocketing across the country. However, a team of engineers has just turned this trend on its head and shown that there are even more viable options. Not enough hours of sunshine in your city? Not enough space in your backyard? Don’t worry, this is the first silent wind turbine that will revolutionize the way you produce clean, free electricity with skyrocketing efficiency.

Have you thought about installing solar panels? Now, you have a better option at home

Liam F1 wind turbine, that was recently unveiled into the market by the Dutch Archimedes company, is a new generation wind energy innovation developed by a startup company. And this type of turbine is intended to be nearly noiseless, highly efficient and compatible with the cityscapes.

Taking its cue from the nautilus shell with its fronds resembling the golden ratio in shape, the Liam F1 represents a fresh design concept for wind turbines that addresses the challenges of the traditional systems. The type of wind turbine […]