Texas’ Right-Wing Leaders Are Going To ‘Scary’ Lengths To Intimidate Political Rivals

This in varying degrees is what is going on in all the MAGAt controlled Red States. The MAGAt Republicans, as they spell out in their Project 2025, are trying to turn the United States into something like Hungary, a fascist pseudo-democracy controlled by a small group of oligarchs. Texas and Florida are leading examples of this treason. The voters in those states and the other Red states have to make a choice. If they elect people like Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton, they better prepare for enormous misery and suffering, particularly girls and women. I hate doing these stories, but SR is about the reality of the trends shaping our lives, so I have no choice.

Voting rights advocates and civil rights leaders believe Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other state officials are wielding their law enforcement powers to target racial minorities and sideline political rivals.

Credit: Jianan Liu / HuffPost / Getty

Cecilia Castellano is a small-business owner and a relative political newcomer in South Texas.

A Democratic candidate for the Texas House of Representatives in a toss-up district, Castellano spends her days making the case for sending an outsider to Austin — and against her Republican opponent, Don McLaughlin Jr., who was endorsed by Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton even before his primary election.

Then, two weeks ago, law enforcement agents from Paxton’s office showed up around dawn at Castellano’s home outside San Antonio, armed with a search warrant and a flashlight they shined into her front window. She had answered the door in pajamas, and in the days since, she has found herself constantly checking the door.

“My son’s room was just a few feet away,” Castellano told HuffPost, still shaken two weeks […]