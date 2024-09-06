NASA astronaut who watched Earth from space for 178 days realized humanity is ‘living a lie’

Here, from a vistor to space, is confirmation of what I have been telling your for decades. We live in a matrix of life that is interconnected and interdependent, and we must make fostering wellbeing at every level of the matrix of life if our planet is to be healthy. The astronauts can see this, but individual and corporate greed and the corruption of our politics seem to obscure this truth.

Astronaut Ronald Garan at the McAlister Auditorium at Tulane University, Louisiana. Credit: Erika Goldring / Getty

Geologists and researchers have long studied Earth’s unique features, offering insights into how humanity can improve living conditions. Most of their findings emphasize the importance of protecting our planet and promoting sustainability. But while Earth’s challenges are obvious to those who study it closely, astronauts see things from a much broader perspective. Former NASA astronaut Ron Garan, in an interview with Big Think, shared powerful insights from his view of Earth from space—one that offered a fresh perspective on the planet’s challenges.

Garan’s observations from space shifted the usual way we think about Earth. He began by highlighting that the view of the Earth from space makes things “undeniably clear.” What he mentioned next had people surprised. The former astronaut pointed out that problems such as deforestation, global warming, and climate change, which are seen as profoundly dangerous issues, are just “symptoms” of an underlying root problem. Garan added […]