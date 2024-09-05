Ginni Thomas Privately Praised Group Working Against Supreme Court Reform: “Thank You So, So, So Much”

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, privately heaped praise on a major religious-rights group for fighting efforts to reform the nation’s highest court — efforts sparked, in large part, by her husband’s ethical lapses.
Thomas expressed her appreciation in an email sent to Kelly Shackelford, an influential litigator whose clients have won cases at the Supreme Court. Shackelford runs the First Liberty Institute, a $25 million-a-year organization that describes itself as “the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious liberty for all Americans.”
Shackelford read Thomas’ email aloud on a July 31 private call with his group’s top donors.
Thomas wrote that First Liberty’s opposition to court-reform proposals gave a boost to certain judges. According to Shackelford, Thomas wrote in all caps: “YOU GUYS HAVE FILLED THE SAILS OF MANY JUDGES. CAN I JUST TELL YOU, THANK YOU SO, SO, SO MUCH.”
Shackelford said he saw […]
Ginny Thomas, because of who her husband is, has been able to avoid an arrest or an arraignment for her actions in Jan. 6th insurrection. It is clear she sent probably hundreds of emails egging those who were for the insurrection. Why hasn’t she been indicted? You or I would have been indicted months and months ago and probably convicted by this time. Where is our DOJ? Who the heck is she to avoid scrutiny and questioning? Nobody! It’s time to bring her before a grand jury and question her like any other citizen who encourages insurrection or other devious action against our democracy!