Ginni Thomas Privately Praised Group Working Against Supreme Court Reform: “Thank You So, So, So Much”

The corruption of Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and his MAGAt lobbyist wife Ginni is astounding to me. How is it possible a man this corrupt and dishonorable can be one of the six people, the christofascist Trump majority on the Supreme Court, who determine how the laws that shape the lives of over 300 million American are defined? Why is nothing being done to clean the scum from the Court?

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and his MAGAt lobbyist wife Ginni Thomas. Credit: CNBC

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, privately heaped praise on a major religious-rights group for fighting efforts to reform the nation’s highest court — efforts sparked, in large part, by her husband’s ethical lapses.

Thomas expressed her appreciation in an email sent to Kelly Shackelford, an influential litigator whose clients have won cases at the Supreme Court. Shackelford runs the First Liberty Institute, a $25 million-a-year organization that describes itself as “the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious liberty for all Americans.”

Shackelford read Thomas’ email aloud on a July 31 private call with his group’s top donors.

Thomas wrote that First Liberty’s opposition to court-reform proposals gave a boost to certain judges. According to Shackelford, Thomas wrote in all caps: “YOU GUYS HAVE FILLED THE SAILS OF MANY JUDGES. CAN I JUST TELL YOU, THANK YOU SO, SO, SO MUCH.”

Shackelford said he saw […]