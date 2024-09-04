‘Transformational’: how a California city launched America’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train

More good news from Blue state California, presaging what I hope will become the dominant trend in rail. It is interesting that California has led the country in innovations for many years, and this pre-eminence seems to continue. This is an example of what I mean when I say to prepare for what climate change is going to do we need new technologies, and must not allow ourselves to be trapped by carbon energy corporations that care only for their short-term profit and nothing for social wellbeing.

The new zero-emission train, known as Zemu. One of the biggest challenges was proving the lightweight Zemu design could safely operate on the same tracks as heavier freight trains. Credit: Benjamin Ackle / Courtesy of Stadler Inc



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA –here’s a new train pulling into the station in San Bernardino, a southern California city about 60 miles from Los Angeles. From the outside, it looks like any other commuter train, with three passenger carriages, blocky windows and a colourful blue exterior.

But inside, it’s unlike anything the region – or the country – has seen before. The $20m Zero-Emission Multiple Unit, known as Zemu, uses a hybrid hydrogen fuel cell and battery system to propel the train and run other onboard electrical systems. The only byproduct of the fuel cell is water vapour, a welcome change in an area known as the Inland Empire that suffers from some of the worst air quality rates in the country.

The new technology will make Zemu the first hydrogen-powered, zero-emissions passenger train in North America to meet Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) requirements when it goes into service […]