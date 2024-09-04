California city’s $550m deal with Chevron could be a national model for environmentalists

Here is what I think is some important good news coming out of California: A path to controlling the pollution and environmental damage produced by manufacturing corporations, particularly those involved with carbon energy. I am going to follow this and see if it emerges as a trend.

The Chevron Richmond Refinery is seen in 2023. In the summer of 2012, a massive blaze broke out at the refinery.

Credit: Eric Risberg/AP

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA — In mid-August, this Northern California city extracted a half-billion dollar payout from Chevron, one of the most powerful companies in the world. It didn’t require a lawsuit, or a refinery disaster, or years of negotiations.

Instead, Chevron caved in the face of a local initiative that would have taxed every barrel it produced within Richmond’s city limits at its century-old, 3,000-acre plant just north of San Francisco. Within weeks of the tax being placed on the ballot, the oil and gas giant offered an unprecedented $550 million settlement to make it go away.

The local activists and city council who initiated the process had not set out to win a compromise, but they have revealed a new source of leverage that can be used to win concessions from large corporations with little political bloodshed. In […]