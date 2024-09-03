‘Worst case scenario’ of Florida real estate crisis revealed as desperate residents flee

I have been telling you for years now that Florida is heading for a massive crisis because of climate change and large parts of the state are going underwater. In part this is because the people of Florida elected such an incompetent governor and legislature of racist MAGAt christofascists who are doing far too little to prepare for climate change. Here is the latest in this trend.

Nearly 90 percent of the 20,000-plus units listed for sale in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade are in buildings aged 30 years and above

The Sunshine State continues to face a potentially catastrophic real estate crisis that could soon cause a mass exodus.

Real estate expert and realtor Steven Kupchan has revealed what he thinks the ‘worst case scenario’ would be as the costs of condos have soared, especially in southern Florida.

Homeowner association fees (HOAs) – paid by residents for general maintenance of the neighborhood or for condos in the shared building – have also caused skyrocketing insurance costs for residents.

Kupchan, an agent for One Sotheby’s International Realty, told DailyMail.com he thinks the Florida housing market will become severely affected and cause an intense domino effect.

‘In the worst-case scenario, a significant number of condo associations could go bankrupt due to the inability to cover the costs of necessary repairs and maintenance,’ Kuplan said.

‘This could lead to widespread foreclosures, plummeting property values, and a ripple effect throughout the local real estate market.

Recently, a new law was introduced […]