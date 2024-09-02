A mysterious group of Republicans is secretly rewriting the Constitution

Republicans have pulled off a coup against an entire branch of government, and nobody seems to have noticed. But if you pay attention, it’s shocking.
Sometimes you can learn as much from attending to what Republicans suddenly stop saying as from what they are talking about. In this case, it’s their half-century-long obsession with convening a constitutional convention to rewrite the US Constitution. Under Article V of our Constitution, when two-thirds of the states formally call for a “con-con” to rewrite our nation’s founding document, it officially comes into being.
They can then make small changes like enshrining the right of billionaires and corporations to bribe judges and politicians, or insert the doctrine of corporate personhood into the document, or simply throw the whole thing out and start over. Many on the right are hoping to insert a national ban on abortion into a new constitution; others want to end the right of […]
I generally like Thom Hartmann. he is a well meaning fellow who works hard to get his facts right. Sadly, he goes a bit overboard in his love fest for Democrats. As he slipped in at the end of his article: “And, of course, Trump would never have become president without help from Vladimir Putin.
These Republicans on the Supreme Court, five of the six appointed by presidents who lost the national vote, are the main reason why Americans can’t have nice things — from a national healthcare system to free college to a functioning democracy that does what the majority of its citizens want — like every other democracy in the world.”
None of this is true, but its what Democrats like to tell themselves so that don’t have to face hard realities: 1) They have abandoned workers for decades, and workers have a right to be enraged, 2) They have ignored rural and Midwestern voters in favor of the coastal elites, and 3) Most importantly, they have served the empire. Americans will never have what others have while supporting a bloated military budget and a worldwide empire.
Yes, the supreme court majority was obtained through Mitch McConnell’s cheating and duplicity. But, Democrats shouldn’t get off the hook for their part in how we got here.
We should take all the money we can from Billionaires, using taxes. No one NEEDS billions of dollars to live on. If they shared their wealth, they could easily pay off our “national debt” and create a better Social Security system which pays enough to live upon. I live at the bottom of the Federal Poverty line scale, because I am on Social Security and get a VERY LOW amount of money to pay bills and buy food.
P.S.: I forgot to mention that I have to grow about 60-70 percent of my own food in my gardens!
There is no question that the ultra-conservatives, the Heritage Foundation and the like are conspiring to rid the US of democracy and replace it with a fascist government. Why else would anyone support the likes of Trump, the felon, the cheat, the liar, the adulterer, the grifter—-the list is only part of who he is! They have a plan and they found the right unconscionable person to lead the election for them. It is appalling, scary, dangerous what they are conspiring to do to the America we love. And a great deal of the problem is the lazy press or whatever is controlling them from writing the truth about the conservatives and Trump. Harris should be leading him by 20 points if they printed the truth. It is shameful, immoral, and anti-American and we can only hope that the people who really love this country will go out in force and rid the country of this cancer. We did it in 2020 and he is now a felon and far worse than he was, including the Project 2025, which clearly tells the country their evil plans on running this country. Please, Dems, go out and vote in force!