A mysterious group of Republicans is secretly rewriting the Constitution

Thom Hartmann, has it right. This is what journalists should be covering, what their editors and producers should be asking them to focus on. I don’t think most Americans really understand what the christofascists and the billionaires who control them are really trying to achieve. But Hartmann gets it just as I do. Have you realized this?

Credit: Raw Story

Republicans have pulled off a coup against an entire branch of government, and nobody seems to have noticed. But if you pay attention, it’s shocking.

Sometimes you can learn as much from attending to what Republicans suddenly stop saying as from what they are talking about. In this case, it’s their half-century-long obsession with convening a constitutional convention to rewrite the US Constitution. Under Article V of our Constitution, when two-thirds of the states formally call for a “con-con” to rewrite our nation’s founding document, it officially comes into being.

They can then make small changes like enshrining the right of billionaires and corporations to bribe judges and politicians, or insert the doctrine of corporate personhood into the document, or simply throw the whole thing out and start over. Many on the right are hoping to insert a national ban on abortion into a new constitution; others want to end the right of […]