The American Dream Feels Out of Reach for Most

I have had occasion to meet and speak candidly with several people I didn’t know, and their comments have left me seriously concerned with what I see as the growing sense that America is no longer a country where working hard will give you the success you seek. I see this as a fundamental aspect of the obscene wealth inequality that now shapes American society. I find it interesting that this article is appearing in Murdoch’s conservative Wall Street Journal. I see that as the recognition of a trend that has become irrefutable. I also think the reason that the Harris ticket is doing so well is because they are directly speaking to the trend and promising change.

Americans overwhelmingly desire all the traditional trappings of the American dream—owning a home, having a family, and looking forward to a comfortable retirement. But very few believe they can easily achieve it.

A July Wall Street Journal/NORC poll of 1,502 U.S. adults shows a stark gap between people’s wishes and their expectations. The trend was consistent across gender and party lines, but held more true for younger generations, who have been priced out of homeownership and saddled with high interest rates and student debt.

While 89% of respondents said owning a home is either essential or important to their vision of the future, only 10% said homeownership is easy or somewhat easy to achieve. Financial security and a comfortable retirement were similarly labeled as essential or important by 96% and 95% of people, respectively, but rated as easy or somewhat easy to pull off by only 9% and 8%.

Twelve years ago, when researchers at Public Religion Research Institute asked 2,501 people if the American dream “still holds true,” more than half said it did. When The Wall Street Journal asked the same question in July, that dropped to about […]