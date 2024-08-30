EPA Issues Emergency Ban on the Pesticide Dacthal

As this article explains the EPA has issued an emergency ban on a chemical used in commercial pesticides called Dacthal. I hope you don’t use chemical pesticides but, if your do, If you have any pesticides in your garage or garden shack that contain Dacthal, listed on products as dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate immediately take the container to some center that handles poisons. It is dangerous to your health, particularly pregnant women and children.

The pesticide Dacthal is commonly used on strawberries. Credit: bluecinema / E+ / Getty

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an emergency notice pulling the pesticide dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate, also known as DCPA or Dacthal.

The chemical was placed under an emergency order to stop further use, the first order of its kind in nearly four decades, because of the risk it poses to fetuses in pregnant people. According to the EPA, when pregnant people are exposed to DCPA, it can change the fetal thyroid hormone levels.

After birth, the baby may experience low birth weight, impaired brain development and decreased IQ, the agency warned. Later in life, the exposure could also be linked to impaired motor skills. The EPA noted that some of the effects of exposure could be irreversible.

“DCPA is so dangerous that it needs to be removed from the market immediately,” Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, said in a statement. “It’s EPA’s job to protect people from exposure to dangerous chemicals. In this case, pregnant women who […]