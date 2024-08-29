Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan

The United States was once a world leader in education, now we aren’t even in the top 50 nations, and college has become a source of financial crisis for millions. This did not happen by chance, it is the result of a deliberate policy of the Republican Party. Project 2025 even proposing eliminating the Department of Education.

Here is a list of countries where college is free while in the U.S. it causes millions to go into serious debt.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court on Wednesday kept on hold the latest multibillion-dollar plan from the Biden administration that would have lowered payments for millions of borrowers, while lawsuits make their way through lower courts.

The justices rejected an administration request to put most of it back into effect. It was blocked by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In an unsigned order, the court said it expects the appeals court to issue a fuller decision on the plan “with appropriate dispatch.”

The Education Department is seeking to provide a faster path to loan cancellation, and reduce monthly income-based repayments from 10% to 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income. The plan also wouldn’t require borrowers to make payments if they earn less than 225% of the federal poverty line — $32,800 a year for a single person.

Last year, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority rejected an earlier plan that would have wiped away more than $400 billion […]