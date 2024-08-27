America is in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Millions of Americans are experiencing a mental health crisis for a variety of reasons, from loneliness, to PTSD, depression, paranoia, and schizophrenia. And they are not getting the help they desperately need. Why? The usual reason, greed and profit. The United States as a society, as a government, as a culture, just doesn’t seem to be capable of making fostering wellbeing our first priority. Other countries can and do achieve adequate mental health care for their citizens but we don’t seem able to do it.

Woman therapist. Credit: Tony Luong,

They studied, honed their skills and opened practices, joining health insurance networks that put them within reach of people who couldn’t afford to pay for sessions out of pocket.

So did more than 500 other psychologists, psychiatrists and therapists who shared their experiences with ProPublica.

But one after another, they confronted a system set up to squeeze them out.

Although federal law requires insurers to provide the same access to mental and physical health care, these companies have been caught, time and again, shortchanging customers with mental illness — restricting coverage and delaying or denying treatment.

These patients — whose disorders can be chronic and costly — are bad for business, industry insiders told ProPublica.

“The way to look at mental health care from an insurance perspective is: I don’t want to attract those people. I am never going to make money on them,” said Ron Howrigon, a consultant who used to manage contracts with providers for major insurers. “One way to get rid of those people or not get them is to not have a great network.”

There are nowhere near enough available therapists in insurance networks to serve all of the people seeking care. […]