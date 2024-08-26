No more fiscal favours? Calls to tax super-rich gain traction around world

This is a very interesting development of a new trend in my view, because it indicates that wealth inequality has become not just a U.S. issue but an international issue, and change is coming. I see this as good news because wealth inequality is the cancer of democracy.

Super-prime property in London: Keir Starmer promised a tougher stance on non-doms, and an attack on the super-wealthy was a central theme in Joe Biden’s campaign. Credit: Graham Turner / The Guardian

Calls for higher taxes on the super-rich are gaining traction and even conservative governments are joining in.

In Rome, ministers in Giorgia Meloni’s rightwing administration have doubled a “flat tax” on foreign income from €100,000 to €200,000 (about £85,500-£171,000) that a previous government brought in to attract wealthy investors.

Italy’s low tax on foreigners and their income gained abroad did its job after 1,186 rich individuals adopted the country as their tax residency, but protests this year showed it was out of line with the prevailing mood.

The country’s economy minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said Italy was now against the idea of countries competing with each other to offer “fiscal favours” to the wealthy.

The decision came only weeks after 19 former heads of state – including the former prime minister of Australia Julia Gillard, and Dominique de Villepin, who had the same role during Jacques Chirac’s presidency – signed a joint letter […]