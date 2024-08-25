Trees Hold Their Breath to Avoid Wildfire Smoke

Gradually, slowly, science is beginning to understand that all living beings have a measure of consciousness. Here is the latest research making this point. What all this research is telling us is that We live in a matrix of consciousness and all consciousnesses are interconnected and interdependent.

Trees and other plants can’t escape wildfire smoke. Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / AFP / Getty / Conversation

When wildfire smoke is in the air, doctors urge people to stay indoors to avoid breathing in harmful particles and gases. But what happens to trees and other plants that can’t escape from the smoke? They respond a bit like us, it turns out: Some trees essentially shut their windows and doors and hold their breath.

As atmospheric and chemical scientists, we study the air quality and ecological effects of wildfire smoke and other pollutants. In a study that started quite by accident when smoke overwhelmed our research site in Colorado, we were able to watch in real time how the leaves of living pine trees responded.

Plants have pores on the surface of their leaves called stomata. These pores are much like our mouths, except that while we inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide, plants inhale carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen.

In the early 1900s, scientists studying trees in heavily […]