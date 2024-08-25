Startup Replaces 6 Million Plastic Bags with Prototype Made from Corn Waste That Decomposes in 180 Days

Here is some more good news. Finally, someone has invented a way to get rid of non-compostable plastic bags. I hope this spreads and is embraced in the United States. Chemical plastic bags, as I am sure you know, have become a huge problem.

Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin with eco-friendly plastic bags. Credit: BioReform



An Indian entrepreneur is using sugar, cellulose, and corn fibers to make a plastic-like carrier bag for small Indian businesses.

His company Bio Reform has already replaced 6 million plastic bags in the checkout counters of stores all over India.

Based in Hyderabad, Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin first got the idea during the general mayhem that arose during the pandemic. Mohiuddin was looking at global environmental issues with the hope of finding one his entrepreneurial spirit had the capacity to tackle.

He would eventually settle on plastic use, the overreliance on it in society, and the dangers of plastic contamination in the form of microplastic particles. Specifically, he wanted to find an alternative to one of the most common plastic products used today: the plastic shopping bag.

Mohiuddin saw the largest brands substituting plastic ones for those made of paper or even jute, but for medium and small businesses that power the majority of the Indian economy, the small increase in costs from using biodegradable bags was too prohibitive.

According to