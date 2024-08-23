When will climate change turn life in the U.S. upside down?

Jeff Masters is a meteorologist who has been studying the climate for 45 years. His assessment of what is coming as a result of climate change validates what I have been warning you about since the early 2000s when I began researching the scientific studies. We, as a country, are not taking this seriously enough because the oligarchs who control the industries that are creating climate change don’t want their profits diminished. They seem to think their wealth will protect them. As Masters describes it will not.

The words of explorer John Wesley Powell on the eve of his departure into the unexplored depths of the Grand Canyon in 1869 best describe how I see our path ahead as we brave the unknown rapids of climate change:

We are now ready to start our way down the Great Unknown. We have an unknown distance yet to run, an unknown river to explore. What falls there are, we know not; what rocks beset the channel, we know not; what walls rise over the river, we know not. Ah, well! We may conjecture many things. The men talk as cheerfully as ever; jests are bandied about freely this morning; but to me the cheer is somber and the jests are ghastly.

Powell’s expedition made it through the canyon, but the explorers endured great hardship, suffering near-drownings, the destruction of two of their four boats, and the loss of much of their supplies. In the end, only six of the nine men survived.

Likewise, we find ourselves in an ever-deepening chasm of climate change impacts, forced to run a perilous course through dangerous […]