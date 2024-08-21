The FDA should withdraw approval of more than 400 tainted medicines

Here, in this article we see the depth of corruption of the healthcare regulatory agencies of the UNited States, in this case the FDA. This is a demonstration of how in America corporate profit is more important than the wellbeing of the nation’s people. This is insane, and as a people we must speak out demanding change.

When the FDA learned that a testing facility in India had submitted fraudulent data for more than 400 drugs (most of them generics), the agency should have withdrawn them from the market. Instead, it has allowed these drugs to continue to be prescribed and distributed for at least a year as the pharmaceutical companies retest them for equivalency to the original brand-name drugs.

As someone whose work focuses on the hidden and minimized side effects of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, I know the FDA’s decision is wrong. That’s why I published an open letter to the agency asking that approval be withdrawn for all of these medicines until new, clean data has been submitted, reviewed, and approved by the FDA. The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has already suspended distribution of these 400-plus drugs.

I also requested that the FDA release the names of those 400 questionable drugs. But it has declined, because the FDA considers the information surrounding how, where, and by whom any drugs are tested as “confidential […]