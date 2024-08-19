US Air Force avoids PFAS water cleanup, citing Supreme Court’s Chevron ruling

And here we see what the Chevron decision of the corrupt MAGAt majority on the Supreme Court is doing to ordinary Americans. This is the world the corrupt justices have in mind. What I do not understand is why Biden has not stepped in? Why the Secretary of Defense is silent? Also, why isn’t this getting more media coverage?

Several air force bases are largely responsible for trichloroethylene (TCE) – volatile organic compounds – and PFAS contaminating drinking water sources in Tucson. Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty

The US Air Force is refusing to comply with an order to clean drinking water it polluted in Tucson, Arizona, claiming federal regulators lack authority after the conservative-dominated US supreme court overturned the “Chevron doctrine”. Air force bases contaminated the water with toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” and other dangerous compounds.

Though former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials and legal experts who reviewed the Air Force’s claim say the Chevron doctrine ruling probably would not apply to the order, the military’s claim that it would represents an early indication of how polluters will wield the controversial court decision to evade responsibility.

It appears the Air Force is essentially attempting to expand the scope of the court’s ruling to thwart regulatory orders not covered by the decision, said Deborah Ann Sivas, director of the Stanford University Environmental Law Clinic.

“It’s very odd,” she added. “It feels almost like an intimidation tactic, but it will be interesting to see if […]