US Air Force avoids PFAS water cleanup, citing Supreme Court’s Chevron ruling

The US Air Force is refusing to comply with an order to clean drinking water it polluted in Tucson, Arizona, claiming federal regulators lack authority after the conservative-dominated US supreme court overturned the “Chevron doctrine”. Air force bases contaminated the water with toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” and other dangerous compounds.
Though former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials and legal experts who reviewed the Air Force’s claim say the Chevron doctrine ruling probably would not apply to the order, the military’s claim that it would represents an early indication of how polluters will wield the controversial court decision to evade responsibility.
It appears the Air Force is essentially attempting to expand the scope of the court’s ruling to thwart regulatory orders not covered by the decision, said Deborah Ann Sivas, director of the Stanford University Environmental Law Clinic.
“It’s very odd,” she added. “It feels almost like an intimidation tactic, but it will be interesting to see if […]
The US military is one of the largest pollutors in the world. You could do a series of articles spanning decades where the US military has left devistating pollution behind in its wake with little care regarding its clean up or its effect on the local population or troops exposed . Running a world wide empire requires costs, and sacrifice. Generally these costs are shifted externally as much as possible, but that is not always possible. As a consequence, the sacrifices are imposed internally. The welfare of the population is secondary to the needs of empire. This is why you will see little to no action from the current administration regarding this issue. Want a cleaner environment and healthy future for you and your children? Stop supporting the empire. Think and act outside the box.