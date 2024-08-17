We’re Entering an AI Price-Fixing Dystopia

More AI evil. The fact is American society is being altered in a way that is degrading the wellbeing of Americans to the benefit of the rich. I thought it was very interesting to hear the good things Kamala Harris is proposing to do about the U.S. housing crisis that is so negatively impacting average middle class Americans, particularly younger couples. She didn’t mention the role AI is playing in this, too deep in the weeds I suspect. But to do what she is proposing she is going to have to deal with the use of AI described in this article.

If you rent your home, there’s a good chance your landlord uses RealPage to set your monthly payment. The company describes itself as merely helping landlords set the most profitable price. But a series of lawsuits says it’s something else: an AI-enabled price-fixing conspiracy.

The classic image of price-fixing involves the executives of rival companies gathering behind closed doors and secretly agreeing to charge the same inflated price for whatever they’re selling. This type of collusion is one of the gravest sins you can commit against a free-market economy; the late Justice Antonin Scalia once called price-fixing the “supreme evil” of antitrust law. Agreeing to fix prices is punishable with up to 10 years in prison and a $100 million fine.

But, as the RealPage example suggests, technology may offer a workaround. Instead of getting together with your rivals and agreeing not to compete on price, you can all independently rely on a third party to set your prices for you. Property owners feed RealPage’s “property management software” their data, including unit prices […]