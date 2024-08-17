New data shows violent crime dropping sharply in major U.S. cities

The endless vomiting of lies by criminal Trump and his Frankenstein Vance about the rising crime rate under Biden are, in my view not only completely untrue, these lies are also dangerous to the social wellbeing of America society. Here is the actual data, and crime is going down.

Illustration: Maura Losch / Axios

New preliminary data from major U.S. cities shows a sharp drop in violent crime in the first half of the year — more than 25% in some communities — as the COVID-era crime wave recedes.

Why it matters: The drop in violent crime puts a serious dent in one of the most frequently used lines of attack by former President Trump and his allies, who have sought to tie Democrats to the issue since 2020.

It also gives Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor in San Francisco and California attorney general, a potent defense against attacks from the right on crime.

By the numbers: An Axios analysis of data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association found an overall 6% decline in violent crime among 69 cities during the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.