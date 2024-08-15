‘I’m down to eating ramen’: Social Security benefits aren’t keeping up with inflation

I, too, get Social Security, having started to contribute to it in 1958, when I was 16. I don’t know how anyone lives on the meager sums one gets from Social Security. This article describes what the reality of this system has become, and I think it is disgraceful. Why is this not a major issue in the Presidential campaign? Why is there so little coverage about this crisis in the media? Why is the federal minimum wage in the U.S. $7.25 an hour, when the tax structure has created millions of millionaires and 813 billionaires? We should be ashamed of ourselves.

Rising food costs have put a strain on Social Security recipients’ finances.

Until last year, Janet Albrecht could afford to eat roast beef sandwiches or tuna salad for lunch. But the widowed 78-year-old now has to skimp on her meals because her Social Security benefits haven’t kept up with the rising costs for food, housing and health care in recent years.

A retired graphic designer, Albrecht estimates she’s paying $100 more a month at the supermarket than she was before inflation started skyrocketing in 2021. Her landlord increased the monthly rent by a total of $65 over the past two years, her utility bills are larger and some of the seven medications she takes daily after suffering a heart attack have gotten more expensive. She hasn’t had a haircut in more than a year, though she doesn’t like to wear her hair so long.

“I’m down to eating ramen for lunch, which I never ate in my life until recently,” said Albrecht, an […]