Americans dying younger than their English-speaking peers worldwide

UNIVERSITY PARK, PENNSYLVANIA — In a race nobody wants to lose, the United States has found itself in last place. A recent study in BMJ Open reveals that Americans have the shortest life expectancy among six high-income English-speaking countries. This startling finding raises urgent questions about the state of health and healthcare in the world’s largest economy.
What separates Americans from their longer-lived Australian cousins? The study points to several key factors:
- Gun violence: Australia’s strict gun laws have resulted in significantly lower rates of firearm-related deaths.
- Drug and alcohol use: The U.S. continues to grapple with a severe opioid epidemic, while Australia has managed to keep drug-related mortality relatively low.
- Traffic safety: Australia has implemented measures like more roundabouts and stricter driving regulations, resulting in fewer road fatalities.
- Healthcare system: Australia’s healthcare system outperforms the U.S. in several key areas, including accessibility and preventive care.
- Lifestyle factors: Higher rates of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets contribute to America’s higher cardiovascular disease mortality.
The research, led by Jessica Ho, an associate professor at Penn State, examined