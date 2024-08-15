Americans dying younger than their English-speaking peers worldwide

The United States is now ranked as one of the poorest democracies and Americans have the shortest lifespans amongst all the English speaking democracies. and part of the reason for the short lifespan data is that people in Red States have notably shorter lifespans than people in Blue states. Here are the facts about our length of life compared to other English-speaking democracies.

UNIVERSITY PARK, PENNSYLVANIA — In a race nobody wants to lose, the United States has found itself in last place. A recent study in BMJ Open reveals that Americans have the shortest life expectancy among six high-income English-speaking countries. This startling finding raises urgent questions about the state of health and healthcare in the world’s largest economy.

What separates Americans from their longer-lived Australian cousins? The study points to several key factors:

Gun violence: Australia’s strict gun laws have resulted in significantly lower rates of firearm-related deaths.

Australia’s strict gun laws have resulted in significantly lower rates of firearm-related deaths. Drug and alcohol use: The U.S. continues to grapple with a severe opioid epidemic, while Australia has managed to keep drug-related mortality relatively low.

The U.S. continues to grapple with a severe opioid epidemic, while Australia has managed to keep drug-related mortality relatively low. Traffic safety: Australia has implemented measures like more roundabouts and stricter driving regulations, resulting in fewer road fatalities.

Australia has implemented measures like more roundabouts and stricter driving regulations, resulting in fewer road fatalities. Healthcare system: Australia’s healthcare system outperforms the U.S. in several key areas, including accessibility and preventive care.

Australia’s healthcare system outperforms the U.S. in several key areas, including accessibility and preventive care. Lifestyle factors: Higher rates of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets contribute to America’s higher cardiovascular disease mortality.

The research, led by Jessica Ho, an associate professor at Penn State, examined