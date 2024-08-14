Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024

Child rape survivors face extraordinary barriers in states with abortion bans

Author:     Sara Cincurova and Virginia Williams
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sun 11 Aug 2024 | 06.00 EDT
Stephan:  

“A study published earlier this year estimated that 65,000 rape-related pregnancies probably occurred in states with abortion bans since Roe fell,” this article reports. And it describes the misery inflicted by MAGAt politicians on girls who are raped. This is what the Red States have degenerated into thanks to those politicians. Did you vote for one of those politicians? Are you ashamed of yourself? I certainly would be.

A study published earlier this year estimated that 65,000 rape-related pregnancies probably occurred in states with abortion bans since Roe fell. Credit: FatCamera / Getty 

Since fall of Roe, 14 states have passed near-total abortion bans – most with no exceptions for rape or incest survivors

As children in Texas, A and her sister were raped multiple times by their stepfather and his friends before she found she was pregnant earlier this year.

“We both had STDs because none of them used condoms,” A said. Their stepfather stopped sexually abusing them when he found out the sisters were treated at a clinic for sexually transmitted diseases. One of his friends did not.

The sisters fled to a domestic violence shelter when A found out she was pregnant, and managed from there to find abortion pills through a network of underground activists. “If I couldn’t have an abortion, I would have killed myself,” A said. “The man who raped me was a pig, and I did not want to have his baby inside of me.”

Since Roe v Wade was overturned by […]

