162 lies and distortions in a news conference. NPR fact checks former President Trump

There were a host of false things that Donald Trump said during his hour-long news conference Thursday that have gotten attention.
A glaring example is his helicopter emergency landing story, which has not stood up to scrutiny.
But there was so much more. A team of NPR reporters and editors reviewed the transcript of his news conference and found at least 162 misstatements, exaggerations and outright lies in 64 minutes. That’s more than two a minute. It’s a stunning number for anyone – and even more problematic for a person running to lead the free world.
Politicians spin. They fib. They misspeak. They make honest mistakes like the rest of us. And, yes, they even sometimes exaggerate their biographies.
The expectation, though, is that they will treat the truth as something important and correct any errors.
But what former President Trump did this past Thursday went well beyond the bounds of what most politicians would do.
Here’s what we found, going chronologically from the beginning of Trump’s remarks […]
People are just starting to note the extent of Trump’s lies??? He lied with nearly the first statement he made when he got off that elevator in 2015!!! He’s a master at lying and maybe at this point in his life, his mental acuity has diminished so much that he lies when he can’t remember something correctly—like the helicopter ride. But he mainly lies to promote whatever he is trying to promote. It’s constant and egregious and for some reason, his base doesn’t seem to mind. Why is that? And the press has not done it’s job from the very beginning of his campaign run. Had they mocked him about lying, exposed all the lies on a regular basis, he might have been more careful with the truth. Nah! He’s just a horrible liar and thinks that when he says something, people automatically believe it. But it’s time for the real reality check by the media if they want to make sure this guy never steps foot in the Oval Office again!!!