162 lies and distortions in a news conference. NPR fact checks former President Trump

There is something seriously wrong with the U.S. corporate media. They are covering Trump and Harris as equivalent candidates. They are not. Harris is an historically typical partisan candidate. What you would normally expect from either party. Criminal Trump is a psychopathic liar, and almost everything he says is either a distorted lie or a total fabrication lie. As for social media, in my view it really has become a hopeless cesspit of misinformation. If you get your information from social media, you are almost certainly wrongly informed. Sadly, except for a very few people like Lawrence O’Donnell, and Rachel Maddow, if you get your information from television the same equivalency problem exists.

Criminal Trump lying from the podium at a news conference. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

There were a host of false things that Donald Trump said during his hour-long news conference Thursday that have gotten attention.

A glaring example is his helicopter emergency landing story, which has not stood up to scrutiny.

But there was so much more. A team of NPR reporters and editors reviewed the transcript of his news conference and found at least 162 misstatements, exaggerations and outright lies in 64 minutes. That’s more than two a minute. It’s a stunning number for anyone – and even more problematic for a person running to lead the free world.

Politicians spin. They fib. They misspeak. They make honest mistakes like the rest of us. And, yes, they even sometimes exaggerate their biographies.

The expectation, though, is that they will treat the truth as something important and correct any errors.

But what former President Trump did this past Thursday went well beyond the bounds of what most politicians would do.

Here’s what we found, going chronologically from the beginning of Trump’s remarks […]