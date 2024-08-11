U.S. Supreme Court rejects Missouri AG push to delay Trump sentencing in hush money case

Unless I am missing something, criminal Trump is going to face sentencing in September on the 34 felony counts for which he was found guilty. That’s an election changer for sure.

Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Credit: Andrew Bailey’s campaign

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s efforts to delay sentencing in former President Donald Trump’s hush money case in New York were rejected Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The decision came a day before Bailey won the Aug. 6 primary election against Will Scharf, a member of Trump’s legal team.

In a one-page order, the court refused to intervene in the case, meaning a gag order against Trump will remain in place and sentencing on his 34 felony convictions will move forward as scheduled next month.

Bailey argued the New York prosecution was politically motivated and urged the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene because it has jurisdiction in cases involving one state suing another. He sought to delay sentencing until after the election and lift the gag order placed on Trump that prevents him from speaking out against prosecutors, court staff and their families.

The court rejected Bailey’s argument without comment.

“It’s disappointing that the Supreme Court refused to exercise its constitutional responsibility to resolve state v. state disputes,” Bailey