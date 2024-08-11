Kroger’s new dynamic AI pricing scheme is ‘corporate greed is out of control’: critics

The United States has become, based on objectively verifiable social outcome data a second-tier nation with a societal cancer. We have only one social priority: profit. The wellbeing of Americans just doesn’t seem to matter to the oligarchs and the corporations they control. Here is the latest.

Kroger supermarket Credit: Joshua Rawson-Harris / Unsplash

Expressing doubt that a new artificial intelligence-powered “dynamic pricing” model used by the Kroger grocery chain is truly meant to “better the customer experience,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren said Friday that the practice shows how “corporate greed is out of control.”

Warren (D-Mass.) was joined by Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) on Wednesday in writing a letter to the chairman and CEO of the Kroger Company, Rodney McMullen, raising concerns about how the company’s collaboration with AI company IntelligenceNode could result in both privacy violations and worsened inequality as customers are forced to pay more based on personal data Kroger gathers about them “to determine how much price hiking [they] can tolerate.”

As the senators wrote, the chain first introduced dynamic pricing in 2018 and expanded to 500 of its nearly 3,000 stores last year. The company has partnered with Microsoft to develop an Electronic Shelving Label (ESL) system known as Enhanced Display […]